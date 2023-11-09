In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Joel Eriksson Ek to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In six of 12 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Rangers this season in one game (seven shots).

Eriksson Ek has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

