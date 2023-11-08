How to Watch UEFA Champions League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, November 8
There is no shortage of excitement on today's UEFA Champions League schedule, including Union Berlin squaring off against SSC Napoli.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's UEFA Champions League action here. Check out the links below.
UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today
Watch SSC Napoli vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin journeys to take on SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-240)
- Underdog: Union Berlin (+650)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica
Benfica is on the road to play Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-130)
- Underdog: Benfica (+380)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs RC Lens
RC Lens makes the trip to match up with PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-135)
- Underdog: RC Lens (+370)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch FC Salzburg vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan travels to play FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-145)
- Underdog: FC Salzburg (+390)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Real Madrid vs SC Braga
SC Braga is on the road to play Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-475)
- Underdog: SC Braga (+1100)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray journeys to play Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-550)
- Underdog: Galatasaray (+1200)
- Draw: (+750)
Watch FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United
Manchester United travels to play FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Manchester United (-120)
- Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+320)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Arsenal FC vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC journeys to take on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-340)
- Underdog: Sevilla FC (+850)
- Draw: (+500)
