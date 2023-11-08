Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Edwards and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +130)
  • Edwards' 25.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Edwards has averaged five assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).
  • Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
13.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 13.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Wednesday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (11.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: -192)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 5.8 less than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).
  • Towns has dished out 2.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Towns has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)
  • Zion Williamson has recorded 23.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 3.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.