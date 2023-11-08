The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 21st.

The Timberwolves record only 4.3 fewer points per game (110) than the Pelicans allow (114.3).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves fared better at home last year, putting up 115.9 points per game, compared to 115.6 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Minnesota was better in home games last year, surrendering 115 points per game, compared to 116.6 when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves made 12.3 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than they averaged away from home (12). When it came to three-point percentage, they shot 35.5% when playing at home and 37.6% on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries