The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSNO.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSNO

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards recorded 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He also drained 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He drained 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He made 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last year, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 10.2 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram collected 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones put up 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Pelicans 115.8 Points Avg. 114.4 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49.0% Field Goal % 48.0% 36.5% Three Point % 36.4%

