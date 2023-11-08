Timberwolves vs. Pelicans November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSNO.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSNO
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards recorded 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.
- Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He also drained 50.9% of his shots from the field.
- Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He drained 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.
- Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He made 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last year, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 10.2 rebounds.
- Brandon Ingram collected 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones put up 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Pelicans
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
