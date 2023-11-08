How to Watch CAF Women's Champions League, UEFA Champions League & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, November 8
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Today's soccer slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Athlético F.C. d'Abidjan playing JKT Queens in a CAF Women's Champions League match.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Athlético F.C. d'Abidjan vs JKT Queens
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SC Casablanca
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UEFA Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg vs Internazionale Milan
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Penn State vs Ohio State
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Syracuse vs North Carolina
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Técnico Universitario vs Liga de Quito
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch MLS: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union
- League: MLS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Indiana vs Michigan
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Clemson vs Louisville
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.