The Denver Nuggets (7-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)

Nuggets (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Nuggets' .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (71.4%) than Golden State (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Denver and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 37.5% of its games this season (three of eight), the same percentage as Golden State and its opponents (three of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 7-1, while the Warriors are 2-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 106.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 10th with 117 points scored per contest.

Denver is grabbing 45.1 rebounds per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 41 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.8 assists per contest.

Denver ranks seventh in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 13 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

So far this year, the Nuggets are sinking 12.3 threes per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (12th-ranked) from downtown.

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA offensively (116.1 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (110.4 points conceded).

Golden State collects 45.4 rebounds per game and concede 44.4 boards, ranking ninth and 15th, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 28.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Golden State is 17th in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and 14th in turnovers forced (14.3).

In 2023-24, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.3 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

