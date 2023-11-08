Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) and the Long Island Sharks (0-1) facing off at Williams Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-55 victory for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

Last season, the Golden Gophers finished 11-19 over the course of the season.

Minnesota vs. LIU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 79, LIU 55

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers were outscored by 2.2 points per game last season (posting 71.4 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, while giving up 73.6 per contest, 345th in college basketball) and had a -66 scoring differential.

With 68.5 points per game in Big Ten contests, Minnesota posted 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.4 PPG).

When playing at home, the Golden Gophers put up 5.8 more points per game last season (73.6) than they did in away games (67.8).

In 2022-23, Minnesota gave up 70.6 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 79.1.

