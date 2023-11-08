The New York Knicks (3-4) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% lower than the 51.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 28th.

The Knicks average 104.4 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 125.9 the Spurs allow.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.

The Spurs score 12.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks give up (102.4).

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Knicks scored 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did in road games (114.8).

New York gave up 113 points per game last season at home, which was 0.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (113.2).

The Knicks drained 12.3 threes per game, which was 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they shot 35.7% at home and 35.1% in away games.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Spurs averaged 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).

The Spurs gave up 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.

At home, the Spurs sunk 11.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury RJ Barrett Questionable Knee

Spurs Injuries