Having lost three in a row away from home, the Minnesota Wild play at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN to watch the Islanders and the Wild meet.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 46 total goals this season (4.2 per game), 30th in the league.

With 39 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 11 3 9 12 5 5 28.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 11 6 5 11 2 3 49.6% Kirill Kaprizov 11 3 8 11 11 5 - Ryan Hartman 11 7 3 10 9 8 44.2% Patrick Maroon 11 1 6 7 3 2 66.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have given up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players