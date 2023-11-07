The North Texas Mean Green play the Northern Iowa Panthers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Northern Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-4.5) 129.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-4.5) 130.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Iowa put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Panthers were 6-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

North Texas put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Mean Green games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.