The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.2 percentage points higher than the Mean Green had given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Last season, Northern Iowa had a 13-14 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mean Green finished 121st.

The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were 14.3 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green gave up to opponents.

Northern Iowa put together a 13-14 record last season in games it scored more than 55.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Northern Iowa put up more points at home (71.8 per game) than away (66.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (72.8).

Northern Iowa drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule