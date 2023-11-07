Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the New York Islanders. Is Jonas Brodin going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodin stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Brodin has no points on the power play.
- Brodin's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
