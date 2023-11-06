How to Watch UConn vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
UConn vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: Fox Sports 1
UConn Stats Insights
- Last season, the Huskies had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents hit.
- UConn went 12-1 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lumberjacks finished 278th.
- Last year, the Huskies put up only 3.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).
- UConn went 16-2 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Northern Arizona went 9-14 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.
- The Lumberjacks put up 9.6 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Huskies gave up (64.1).
- When Northern Arizona allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 8-11.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn put up 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
- UConn sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Arizona put up more points at home (78.6 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.8.
- At home, Northern Arizona drained 9.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Northern Arizona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|XL Center
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
