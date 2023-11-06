The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-0) on November 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Celtics Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, four percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Timberwolves score just 1.2 more points per game (109.2) than the Celtics give up to opponents (108).

Minnesota is 2-1 when it scores more than 108 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves scored 115.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 115.6.

The Timberwolves conceded fewer points at home (115 per game) than away (116.6) last season.

At home, the Timberwolves sunk 12.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than they averaged away (12). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries