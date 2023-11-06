The Boston Celtics (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-BOS

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.

Per game, Rudy Gobert put up 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Kyle Anderson recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He also made 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels collected 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 8.8 boards last season.

Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis posted 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Derrick White's stats last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Celtics 115.8 Points Avg. 117.9 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 49.0% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 37.6%

