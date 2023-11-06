Timberwolves vs. Celtics November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, NBCS-BOS
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.
- Per game, Rudy Gobert put up 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.
- Kyle Anderson recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He also made 50.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaden McDaniels collected 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 8.8 boards last season.
- Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Kristaps Porzingis posted 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Derrick White's stats last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Celtics
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
