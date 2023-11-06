The California Golden Bears (0-0) hit the court against the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies shot 44.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.2% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, St. Thomas had a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tommies ranked 292nd.
  • The Tommies scored an average of 74.2 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.
  • When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, St. Thomas went 16-3.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, St. Thomas scored 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Tommies allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (76.6).
  • Beyond the arc, St. Thomas knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (36.8%) too.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
11/10/2023 Idaho State - Schoenecker Arena
11/12/2023 North Central (MN) - Schoenecker Arena

