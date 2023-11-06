How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The California Golden Bears (0-0) hit the court against the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies shot 44.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.2% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, St. Thomas had a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tommies ranked 292nd.
- The Tommies scored an average of 74.2 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, St. Thomas went 16-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, St. Thomas scored 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Tommies allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (76.6).
- Beyond the arc, St. Thomas knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (36.8%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Central (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.