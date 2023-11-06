The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) battle the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.

In games Minnesota shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 5-8 overall.

The Golden Gophers were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 303rd.

Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Golden Gophers scored were 12.1 fewer points than the Wildcats allowed (75).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison

Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it fared better on offense, averaging 63.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Gophers were better at home last year, giving up 68.5 points per game, compared to 76.1 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Minnesota fared worse at home last year, making 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% clip on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule