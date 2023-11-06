Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 123-95 win versus the Jazz, Towns tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

We're going to look at Towns' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-141)

Over 7.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+140)

Over 3.5 (+140) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 44 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the league defensively last year, conceding 23.1 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.