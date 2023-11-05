The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) host a streaking Minnesota Vikings (4-4) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Vikings have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings rack up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Falcons give up.

The Vikings average 353.8 yards per game, 57.2 more yards than the 296.6 the Falcons allow.

This season Minnesota piles up 73.3 rushing yards per game, 28.7 fewer than Atlanta allows (102).

This year the Vikings have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).

Vikings Away Performance

On the road, the Vikings score 23 points per game and concede 17.5. That's more than they score overall (21.9), but less than they give up (20.3).

The Vikings rack up 301.3 yards per game on the road (52.5 less than their overall average), and concede 301.8 in away games (21 less than overall).

Minnesota racks up 233.5 passing yards per game in road games (47 less than its overall average), and gives up 157.3 in road games (63.8 less than overall).

The Vikings' average yards rushing in away games (67.8) is lower than their overall average (73.3). But their average yards conceded in away games (144.5) is higher than overall (101.6).

The Vikings convert 38.8% of third downs in road games (2.5% lower than their overall average), and concede 39.3% away from home (4.2% lower than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Chicago W 19-13 FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay W 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN

