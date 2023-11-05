Minnesota (4-4) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Falcons' upcoming tilt versus Vikings, review the article below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Vikings vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Vikings have led in four games and have been losing in four games.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have been behind three times, and have been tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In eight games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

The Falcons have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Vikings have been leading four times (4-0 in those games), have been trailing two times (0-2), and have been tied two times (0-2).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have been tied two times and have been losing six times.

2nd Half

This season, the Vikings have won the second half in one game, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in three games.

The Falcons have won the second half in six games this season, and they've lost the second half in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.0 points on average in the second half.

