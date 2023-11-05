How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
Atlas FC and Pumas UNAM hit the pitch for one of many compelling matchups on the Liga MX schedule today.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's Liga MX action.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Atlas FC
Atlas FC travels to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (-115)
- Underdog: Atlas FC (+300)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Necaxa vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC is on the road to play Necaxa at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Necaxa (+140)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+175)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC travels to face Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+115)
- Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+205)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC journeys to match up with FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Juarez (-110)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+285)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
