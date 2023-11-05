K.J. Osborn was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Osborn's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Osborn's season stats include 360 yards on 30 receptions (12.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times.

K.J. Osborn Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brandon Powell (LP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Osborn 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 30 360 131 2 12.0

Osborn Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0

