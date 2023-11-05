In the Week 9 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jordan Addison get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has 36 receptions (on 52 targets) for 482 yards and seven TDs, averaging 60.3 yards per game.

In six of eight games this year, Addison has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1

