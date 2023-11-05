Jalen Nailor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Minnesota Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Nailor's stats can be found below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Nailor was targeted 13 times and had nine catches for 179 yards (19.9 per reception) and one TD.

Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brandon Powell (LP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs K.J. Osborn (LP/chest): 30 Rec; 360 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Nailor 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 179 67 1 19.9

Nailor Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Saints 1 1 13 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 15 0 Week 15 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 3 3 89 1 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 62 0

