Should you wager on Alexander Mattison hitting paydirt in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 390 yards (48.8 per game).

Mattison also has 21 catches for 109 yards (13.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mattison has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0

Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.