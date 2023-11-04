Patriot League teams were in action for one game in the Week 10 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Bucknell vs. Fordham

Week 10 Patriot League Results

Fordham 27 Bucknell 21

Pregame Favorite: Fordham (-18.5)

Fordham (-18.5) Pregame Total: 66.5

Fordham Leaders

Passing: CJ Montes (18-for-33, 328 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

CJ Montes (18-for-33, 328 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Julius Loughride (20 ATT, 105 YDS)

Julius Loughride (20 ATT, 105 YDS) Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS, 1 TD)

Bucknell Leaders

Passing: Ralph Rucker (32-for-48, 358 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Ralph Rucker (32-for-48, 358 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Coleman Bennett (14 ATT, 58 YDS)

Coleman Bennett (14 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: Derrick Anderson Jr. (5 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Fordham Bucknell 487 Total Yards 454 328 Passing Yards 358 159 Rushing Yards 96 1 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Favorite: -

Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Fisher Stadium

Fisher Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

Georgetown Hoyas at Bucknell Bison

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

