Week 10 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving Big Ten teams. Our computer model favors Minnesota (-2) against Illinois and betting the over/under in the Iowa vs. Northwestern matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 10 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Minnesota -2 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 8.3 points

Minnesota by 8.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nebraska -3 vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 7.0 points

Nebraska by 7.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Wisconsin -9.5 vs. Indiana

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers

Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 13.2 points

Wisconsin by 13.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 10 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 30.5 - Iowa vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats Projected Total: 41.2 points

41.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Peacock

Over 34.5 - Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans Projected Total: 41.4 points

41.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 52.5 - Purdue vs. Michigan

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Projected Total: 49.2 points

49.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 10 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten) 40.6 / 5.9 421.6 / 226.8 Ohio State 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten) 32.5 / 10.0 428.8 / 260.0 Penn State 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten) 38.9 / 11.5 392.8 / 234.5 Rutgers 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) 28.1 / 15.8 327.3 / 277.6 Iowa 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) 19.5 / 14.5 232.4 / 313.8 Nebraska 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten) 20.3 / 18.6 322.4 / 298.8 Minnesota 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten) 21.1 / 22.8 314.9 / 333.1 Wisconsin 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten) 24.8 / 19.0 378.8 / 342.6 Maryland 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten) 32.6 / 20.4 418.4 / 340.5 Northwestern 4-4 (2-3 Big Ten) 21.8 / 26.0 307.4 / 351.4 Illinois 3-5 (1-4 Big Ten) 20.4 / 27.8 365.5 / 396.0 Purdue 2-6 (1-4 Big Ten) 21.9 / 30.0 348.8 / 380.6 Indiana 2-6 (0-5 Big Ten) 18.6 / 29.8 316.4 / 363.1 Michigan State 2-6 (0-5 Big Ten) 18.0 / 27.8 322.9 / 360.1

