Utah State vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Utah State Aggies (3-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Aggies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Utah State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-2.5)
|57.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-2.5)
|57.5
|-140
|+116
Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Utah State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- San Diego State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Utah State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
