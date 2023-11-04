The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (0-1) for a matchup of Northwest Division foes at Target Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Information

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, KJZZ

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Per game, Rudy Gobert collected 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists. He also put up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He also sank 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Naz Reid collected 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson posted 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Walker Kessler put up 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Jazz 115.8 Points Avg. 117.1 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 49.0% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.5% Three Point % 35.3%

