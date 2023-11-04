Ryan Hartman will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers play on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ryan Hartman vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hartman has scored a goal in four of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hartman has a point in five of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hartman has had an assist twice this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Hartman has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 2 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

