SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22 Ole Miss has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Rebels have won all five games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.

Texas A&M has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Aggies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

The Rebels have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3)



Ole Miss (-3) Ole Miss has played seven games, posting five wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

In eight games played Texas A&M has recorded four wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Three of Ole Miss' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

There have been three Texas A&M games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51.5 points this season.

The total for the contest of 51.5 is 19.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (38.9 points per game) and Texas A&M (32 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 63.1 58.2 Implied Total AVG 36.3 38.8 33 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.3 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.1 35.8 28.7 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.