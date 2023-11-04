Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Ohio State sports the 40th-ranked offense this season (428.8 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 260 yards allowed per game. Rutgers has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 15.8 points per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 66th by racking up 28.1 points per game.

See more details below.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Ohio State Rutgers 428.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (113th) 260 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (9th) 133.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (39th) 295 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (127th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has recorded 2,163 yards (270.4 ypg) on 148-of-231 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 457 yards on 68 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 270 yards on 66 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 889 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (53.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 catches have turned into 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,134 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 50.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 362 yards (45.3 ypg) on 73 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has rushed 144 times for 744 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 294 (36.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has totaled 290 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) on 17 receptions.

Isaiah Washington's 31 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 179 yards and one touchdown.

