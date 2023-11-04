How to Watch NASCAR Streaming Live - Saturday, November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the NASCAR action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream racing action on Saturday, November 4.
NASCAR Streaming Live Today
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
