Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. The over/under is 43.5 for the outing.

While Minnesota ranks 33rd in total defense with 333.1 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking 17th-worst (314.9 yards per game). Illinois has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 20.4 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 27.8 points per contest (84th-ranked).

Minnesota vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -2 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Minnesota Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Golden Gophers have been bottom-25 in total offense with 269.3 total yards per game (-110-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 286 total yards allowed per game (24th-best).

With 16.3 points per game on offense (-82-worst) and 24.7 points per game allowed on defense (18th-worst) over the last three games, the Golden Gophers have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

The last three games have seen Minnesota's passing offense struggle, ranking -111-worst in the FBS in passing yards (126 per game). It ranks 68th on the other side of the ball (182.3 passing yards surrendered per contest).

In terms of rushing offense, the Golden Gophers rank -5-worst with 143.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 56th by allowing 103.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.

The Golden Gophers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Minnesota has hit the over once in its past three games.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Minnesota games have gone over the point total on three of eight occasions (37.5%).

Minnesota has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has recorded 1,123 yards (140.4 ypg) on 100-of-183 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (73.9 per game), scoring four times.

Jordan Nubin has piled up 229 yards on 46 carries, scoring two times.

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 36 catches for 507 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 21 passes for 269 yards (33.6 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 15 receptions have yielded 109 yards.

Danny Striggow has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 19 tackles.

Maverick Baranowski is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 35 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

Tyler Nubin has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 24 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.