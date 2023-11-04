When the Minnesota Golden Gophers play the Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Golden Gophers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Minnesota vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-2) Over (43.5) Minnesota 27, Illinois 19

Week 10 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread three times in eight games.

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Golden Gophers have seen three of its eight games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 43.5 points, 0.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Minnesota contests.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini are 1-7-0 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 2-point underdogs this season, the Fighting Illini are 1-3 against the spread.

Three of the Fighting Illini's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The average over/under for Illinois games this season is 4.4 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Golden Gophers vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.1 22.8 22.0 20.8 19.7 26.0 Illinois 20.4 27.8 18.8 24.0 23.0 34.0

