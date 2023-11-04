Big Ten foes will battle when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Minnesota vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Illinois 19

Minnesota 27, Illinois 19 Minnesota has won 80% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-1).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Golden Gophers have a 2-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

This season, Illinois has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Fighting Illini have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 55.6% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-2)



Minnesota (-2) Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-5-0 this year.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Entering play this week, Illinois has one victory against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 2 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Minnesota vs. Illinois matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Four of Minnesota's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.

This season, five of Illinois' games have ended with a score higher than 43.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 41.5 points per game, two points fewer than the total of 43.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 45.6 40.8 Implied Total AVG 27.3 29 24.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 44.1 54.2 Implied Total AVG 27.9 26.6 30 ATS Record 1-7-0 0-5-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.