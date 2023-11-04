In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Marco Rossi to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Rossi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Rossi has no points on the power play.

Rossi's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

