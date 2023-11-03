Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waseca County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Waseca County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Waseca High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.