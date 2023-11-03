Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -133) 8.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +140)
  • The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (26.5).
  • He has collected 13 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (11.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 more than his prop total on Friday (13.5).
  • He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.
  • His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -133) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +114)
  • Friday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 20.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 1.7 -- is 1.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Murray's assist average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (6.5).
  • Murray has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118)
  • Doncic's 41 points per game are 10.5 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 3.0 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).
  • Doncic averages 8.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Doncic has made six three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • Friday's over/under for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 14.5 points. That is 3.5 fewer than his season average of 18.
  • His per-game rebound average of five is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).
  • Hardaway's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.