Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -133) 8.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (26.5).

He has collected 13 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 more than his prop total on Friday (13.5).

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -133) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Friday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 20.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 1.7 -- is 1.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Murray's assist average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Doncic's 41 points per game are 10.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He averages 3.0 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Doncic averages 8.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Doncic has made six three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Friday's over/under for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 14.5 points. That is 3.5 fewer than his season average of 18.

His per-game rebound average of five is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Hardaway's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

