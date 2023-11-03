Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|225.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Just one of Denver's five games has gone over 225.5 points.
- The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 214.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored five times and won four of those games.
- Denver has played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.
- Last season, Mavericks games resulted in an average scoring total of 228.4, which is 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Mavericks compiled a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.
- Dallas was underdogs 29 times last season and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.
- The Mavericks were 2-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +225 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for Dallas.
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets average 110.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks give up.
- Denver has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).
- Dallas' games went above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).
- The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season, just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up.
- Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nuggets
|Mavericks
|115.8
|114.2
|12
|16
|33-15
|22-20
|42-6
|26-16
|112.5
|114.1
|8
|16
|36-11
|22-27
|40-7
|29-20
