With the college football season entering Week 10, the slate includes seven games that feature teams from the Sun Belt. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Alabama Jaguars at Troy Trojans 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Arkansas State Red Wolves 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!