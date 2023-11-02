When the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brandon Duhaime score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

Duhaime's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

