The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) are welcoming in the Denver Nuggets (1-0) for a matchup of Northwest Division foes at Target Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards collected 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also sank 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He drained 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor (seventh in league).

Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.8 boards.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Nuggets 115.8 Points Avg. 115.8 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49% Field Goal % 50.4% 36.5% Three Point % 37.9%

