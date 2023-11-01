At Target Center on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (4-0) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSN and ALT.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and ALT

BSN and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 223.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and had a +273 scoring differential.

The Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game last season (12th in the league) while giving up 115.8 per outing (18th in the NBA). They had a -3 scoring differential overall.

These teams averaged a combined 231.6 points per game last season, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 228.3 combined points per game last season, 4.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Denver went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Minnesota went 38-43-0 ATS last season.

Timberwolves and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3000 - Nuggets +550 +280 -

