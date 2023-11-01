The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will be on the road against the the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, December 7 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming St. Thomas games

St. Thomas' next matchup information

Opponent: Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center

Top St. Thomas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amber Scalia 8 16.5 1.9 2.0 0.9 0.1 38.4% (43-112) 28.8% (17-59) Jade Hill 8 15.6 4.4 4.4 2.3 0.3 41.7% (43-103) 29.4% (10-34) Jo Langbehn 8 11.1 5.6 0.5 0.8 0.3 68.3% (41-60) 0.0% (0-5) Jordyn Glynn 8 7.4 5.0 3.0 1.6 0.1 43.8% (21-48) 37.5% (9-24) Phoebe Frentzel 8 6.3 2.6 1.5 2.0 0.4 51.4% (18-35) 47.1% (8-17)

