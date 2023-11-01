Buy Tickets for Saint Thomas Tommies Women's Basketball Games
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will be on the road against the the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, December 7 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming St. Thomas games
St. Thomas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Milwaukee Panthers
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Klotsche Center
Top St. Thomas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amber Scalia
|8
|16.5
|1.9
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|38.4% (43-112)
|28.8% (17-59)
|Jade Hill
|8
|15.6
|4.4
|4.4
|2.3
|0.3
|41.7% (43-103)
|29.4% (10-34)
|Jo Langbehn
|8
|11.1
|5.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|68.3% (41-60)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Jordyn Glynn
|8
|7.4
|5.0
|3.0
|1.6
|0.1
|43.8% (21-48)
|37.5% (9-24)
|Phoebe Frentzel
|8
|6.3
|2.6
|1.5
|2.0
|0.4
|51.4% (18-35)
|47.1% (8-17)
