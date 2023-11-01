The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will be on the road against the the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, December 7 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming St. Thomas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Purdue Fort Wayne A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Wisconsin H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Wisconsin-Stevens Point H 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 North Dakota H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 UMKC A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Sacramento State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Portland State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 South Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Oral Roberts H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 South Dakota H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Dakota A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Omaha H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UMKC H 1:00 PM

St. Thomas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Milwaukee Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Klotsche Center

Top St. Thomas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amber Scalia 8 16.5 1.9 2.0 0.9 0.1 38.4% (43-112) 28.8% (17-59)
Jade Hill 8 15.6 4.4 4.4 2.3 0.3 41.7% (43-103) 29.4% (10-34)
Jo Langbehn 8 11.1 5.6 0.5 0.8 0.3 68.3% (41-60) 0.0% (0-5)
Jordyn Glynn 8 7.4 5.0 3.0 1.6 0.1 43.8% (21-48) 37.5% (9-24)
Phoebe Frentzel 8 6.3 2.6 1.5 2.0 0.4 51.4% (18-35) 47.1% (8-17)

