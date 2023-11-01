Do you live and breathe all things St. Thomas? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride in the Tommies. For more info, including current team stats, continue scrolling.

St. Thomas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Parker Bjorklund 7 13.9 5.1 1.7 0.6 0.1 Raheem Anthony 7 11.1 4.3 2.7 1.0 0.1 Drake Dobbs 7 9.1 1.3 2.1 0.4 0.1 Kendall Blue 7 9.0 3.4 0.9 0.6 0.0 Carter Bjerke 7 6.0 2.0 0.6 0.0 0.1 Brooks Allen 7 4.6 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.6 Ahjany Lee 7 3.9 3.3 0.7 0.4 1.0 Ben Nau 7 3.4 1.4 1.0 0.6 0.1 Dom Martinelli 7 2.7 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 Ryan Dufault 7 2.4 1.9 1.0 0.4 0.0

St. Thomas season stats

St. Thomas is 3-4 so far this season.

The Tommies are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

The Tommies, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams remaining on St. Thomas' schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming St. Thomas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Western Michigan A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Milwaukee H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Chicago State A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Marquette A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Crown (MN) H 3:00 PM

