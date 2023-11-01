Naz Reid and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Reid, in his last game (October 30 loss against the Hawks), produced 13 points.

With prop bets available for Reid, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds per game last season, best in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Naz Reid vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 12 11 3 0 1 0 0 2/5/2023 15 7 2 0 1 1 0 1/18/2023 26 17 3 2 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.