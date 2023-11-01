The next time that Anthony Edwards (25.7 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET, they will be playing the Memphis Grizzlies in a road matchup.

Minnesota's next matchup information

Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum

FedExForum Broadcast: BSSE, BSNX

BSSE, BSNX Favorite: Minnesota -5.5

Minnesota -5.5 Total: 213.5 points

Top Minnesota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anthony Edwards 18 25.7 5.9 5.1 1.3 0.5 45.4% (161-355) 37.8% (45-119) Karl-Anthony Towns 20 21.8 9.1 3.1 0.9 0.8 51.0% (159-312) 42.6% (43-101) Rudy Gobert 20 13.4 12.1 1.1 0.6 2.4 61.6% (101-164) - Naz Reid 20 12.7 4.3 0.8 0.7 0.6 50.3% (96-191) 37.9% (33-87) Mike Conley 20 10.8 3.0 6.1 1.1 0.1 43.4% (72-166) 41.1% (44-107)

