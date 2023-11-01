Do you live and breathe all things Minnesota? Then show your support for the Golden Gophers women's team with some new apparel. For additional details on the team, including current stats, continue reading.

Minnesota team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mara Braun 7 16.7 4.6 3.7 2.3 0.1 Grace Grocholski 7 10.9 5.3 2.6 1.1 0.3 Sophie Hart 7 10.0 4.6 0.9 0.4 0.9 Amaya Battle 7 9.9 4.9 6.0 1.3 0.1 Mallory Heyer 7 9.1 8.3 0.6 0.9 0.1 Janay Sanders 7 6.0 1.1 1.3 0.7 0.0 Niamya Holloway 7 5.1 3.9 0.6 2.1 0.1 Ayianna Johnson 7 4.6 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 Maggie Czinano 7 2.6 2.0 0.9 0.4 0.0 Ajok Madol 6 1.7 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0

Minnesota season stats

Minnesota has six wins so far this season (6-1).

Minnesota took down the Stony Brook Seawolves (No. 62-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 67-54 win on November 26 -- its signature win of the season.

The Golden Gophers are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are 22 games left on Minnesota's schedule in 2023-24, and four are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Minnesota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Drake H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Kentucky A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Purdue H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Grambling H 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Lindenwood (MO) H 4:00 PM

